2,170 test positive in Kottayam

The district continued to witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases with 2,170 samples out of the 8,231 samples testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Test positivity

The test positivity rate for the day was 26.36 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, 2,158 people contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 282 cases, Kottayam continued to lead the tally, followed by Kumarakom with 74 cases, sources said.

As many as 3,890 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total number of active cases to 14,722 while 61,702 people are under surveillance.

In view of the rising number of cases and persons under quarantine, the district administration has started floating volunteer groups at the local body level.

The volunteers will be deployed to ensure the welfare of those in treatment and under quarantine, said District Collector M.Anjana.

Volunteer groups

Meanwhile, the volunteer groups to be formed by the police will assist the force in maintaining the regulations in containment zones and other locations.