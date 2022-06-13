2.14 kg of gold seized at Calicut airport
The Calicut Air Customs seized 2.14 kg of gold in compound form worth ₹1 crore from two passengers who arrived at the Calicut Intenational Airport on Monday. Officials said that the accused Mohammed Anees Edakkattukandiyil of Kuttyadi had arrived from Muscat while Kabeer Naduvanchalil of Kunnamangalam from Doha. Both of them had tried to smuggle the gold by concealing them in capsule form in their rectum, they said.
