2018 floods due to unprecendented rainfall, not man-made: Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed apprehension on the issue raised by the opposition citing a study, which reported that the 2018 flood was man-made.

The Congress had blamed the LDF government for the floods based on the report submitted by the Bangalore Institute of Science.

The 148-page report submitted to the Accountant General of the Interdisciplinary Center for Water Research at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, states that the floods exacerbated due to non-compliance and lack of precautionary measures despite the dams having adequate flood control measure.

Congress leader Oommen Chandy had blamed the government for the floods, which affected several lakh people in the state. He also promised to take action if the UDF is brought to power.

However, Mr. Vijayan said there were study reports of the Central Water Commission and an independent study done by the Civil engineering department of the IIT Madras.

He said both the study reports have pointed the reason for the floods to the unprecedented heavy rainfall. The reports have indicated that the intensity of the flood could be reduced marginally due to effective dam management. "

Mr. Vijayan further said that the study done by the IIT Madras was published in the internationally acclaimed scientific journal Current Science after proper verification. However, without discussing and properly studying the report, the opposition raising these issues now can only be looked at with suspicion, he added.