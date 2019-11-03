2,000 girls from fishers’ families to be given cycles

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) will distribute free bicycles to nearly 2,000 girl students from fishing community to bring down dropout rates. Selected students from high school classes will be the beneficiaries of the project being implemented with financial assistance from Petronet LNG Limited. The dropout rate among the students from the community, especially girls, is very high.

“Very often they have to finish household chores before going to school, forcing many girls to discontinue their studies. Distance to the school and lack of public transport services to reach school on time are the other challenges faced by the students. Due to all these reasons many girls are leaving their education midway,” said Minister J. Mercykutty Amma.

Through the project, the KSCADC aims at promoting the physical, mental, and social development of the girl students. “The students from remote fishing villages will be able to go to school and return safely. The lack of public transport facilities will not affect their studies. Along with encouraging the girls to complete their studies, the project will also help them become more confident and independent individuals,” she said. Another objective of providing a relatively cheaper and safe mode of transportation is to introduce them to a new and healthy routine and lifestyle. The Minister appreciated Petronet LNG Limited for funding the project.