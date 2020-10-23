Kerala

200 new courses in colleges: Jaleel

Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel has said that 200-odd new courses will be started in arts and science colleges in the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the work of a library, reading room, seminar hall and administrative office at the Government Polytechnic College, Kunnamkulam, on Friday.

“New courses according to the needs of the changing times will be started in engineering colleges and polytechnics. The quality of education in polytechnics has increased and so to the number of students. More positive changes will be brought in the higher education sector,” he said.

Minister for Local Self-Governments A.C. Moideen presided over.

The renovation works has been done at a cost of ₹9 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 8:28:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/200-new-courses-in-colleges-jaleel/article32931417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY