20 more test positive, majority imported

Twenty more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday.

Officials said 14 were expatriates and four were from other States. Two persons contracted the disease through contact.

Of the cases from foreign countries, six each had come from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. Among the Kuwait returnees, two men, a 59-year-old and his relative from Cheriyanad reached the district on June 18.

A young man hailing from Krishnapuram came on June 26. A 52-year-old man, native of Neelamperoor, and a young man from Mulakuzha came on June 13. Another young man, hailing from Ambalappuzha reached the district on June 18.

Of the cases from the UAE, two youths from Mararikulam and Chingoli came on June 18. A 48-year-old man, native of Alappuzha, reached on June 19. Two young men from Palamel and Thamarakulam came on June 22. Another, a 52-year-old man from Thottappally came on June 23. A young man hailing from Mulakuzha had come from Saudi Arabia on June 30. Another man from Devikulangara came from Oman on June 19.

Of the cases from other States, a couple from Ambalappuzha came from Bengaluru on June 30.

A boy, native of Kuthiathode, came from Coimbatore on June 16. A youth hailing from West Bengal came on June 19.

Two pregnant women from Ezhupunna and Thuravoor contracted the disease through contact.

Meanwhile, 36 people tested negative for the disease. The number of active cases stands at 186.

Containment zones

All wards in Arattupuzha; ward 16 in Pattanakkad; ward 1, 16 and 18 in Thuravoor; ward 1 and 16 in Kuthiathode; and Pandi Anari residential area in ward 3 in Cheruthana grama panchayat were declared as cluster quarantine/ containment zones.