₹20 crore sanctioned for Kannur MCH: Health Minister

The State government has given administrative sanction for the release of over ₹20 crore for the expansion of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Health Minister Veena George has said.

While an amount of ₹9,90,55,000 was sanctioned for hospital equipment, ₹5,99,97,000 was sanctioned for lab accessories and ₹4,11,37,000 for other hospital accessories.

The Minister said steps were being taken to regularise the services of existing doctors and nurses at the MCH. Doctors have been appointed at the newly opened plastic surgery department.

She further said ₹50.87 crore had been sanctioned for the construction of a hostel.


