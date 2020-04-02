2 Tablighi returnees among 21 new cases

The State has reported 21 more new COVID-19 positive cases. This includes two persons who had attended the meetings at Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddeen, Delhi, and are currently under quarantine in the State.

Another new development is the inclusion of seven districts in the State, including the capital city Thiruvananthapuram, in the list of “potential COVID-19 hotspots” identified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The other districts in the list are Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that of the 21 new cases, nine were imported infections from abroad, nine were primary contacts of various imported cases, one was a person who had come from Gujarat and the other two were those who had attended the Tablighi meetings.

Eight of these cases are located in Kasaragod, five in Idukki, two in Kollam and one case each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur.

He said the government had collected the details of 157 persons from the State who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meetings, all of whom are currently under quarantine. Those with symptoms are in isolation in hospitals.

One of the Nizamuddeen-returnee, who tested positive, is in Thodupuzha district hospital, while the other one is in Kollam Government Medical College, Parippally.

The State has till date reported 286 COVID-19 cases. At present, 256 of these patients are in various hospitals. Two deaths aside, 26 patients have completely recovered and have been discharged. Mr. Vijayan said 200 out of the 286 cases reported so far were imported cases of infections, while 76 persons were primary contacts of the imported cases. Seven were foreign tourists who had tested positive while touring in the State.

He said the State had to tighten its vigil and strengthen all containment measures so that a community spread would not happen. Hence, all persons who had returned to the State from abroad since March 5 should voluntarily report their details to the Health Department and necessarily undergo 28-day home quarantine.

Physical and social distancing was the most important strategy to achieve containment and to reduce virus transmission in the community, he said. As part of the State’s preparations to meet any possible emergency situation, one-lakh isolation rooms with attached bathrooms had been identified in various hostels, home-stays and lodges across districts, Mr. Vijayan said.

He reminded that while all attention and energy of the Health Department were focussed on the evolving COVID-19 situation, one should not forget that other infectious disease outbreaks could also occur in the State during this time, especially dengue fever.

More attention should be given to keeping the environment clean. He reminded people that no situation that would lead to rain water stagnation and subsequent mosquito breeding should be allowed and individual citizens and residents’ associations should pay attention to these facts.