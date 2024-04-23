1.951 polling stations in Kollam

April 23, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

A total of 1,951 polling stations in the district are ready for the Lok Sabha elections and all the stations in 11 Assembly constituencies of the district have been duly visited and evaluated by the respective Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), said District Collector N. Devidas here on Tuesday.

The Kunnathur constituency has the highest number of polling booths (199) in the district while women-friendly ‘pink polling station’ will be set up in all Assembly constituencies.

A total of 88 problematic polling stations have been found in 11 Assembly constituencies taking into account past incidents. Considering previous issues, the authorities have also identified 88 critical polling stations in Kollam.

AROs will be in charge of timely completion of work at distribution centres of voting material. While they have complete control and responsibility of the polling centres, strict instructions have been given to ensure privacy during polling.

Security will be strengthened across critical polling stations. All facilities will be arranged for booths at far-flung places.