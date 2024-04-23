GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

1.951 polling stations in Kollam

April 23, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 1,951 polling stations in the district are ready for the Lok Sabha elections and all the stations in 11 Assembly constituencies of the district have been duly visited and evaluated by the respective Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), said District Collector N. Devidas here on Tuesday.

The Kunnathur constituency has the highest number of polling booths (199) in the district while women-friendly ‘pink polling station’ will be set up in all Assembly constituencies.

A total of 88 problematic polling stations have been found in 11 Assembly constituencies taking into account past incidents. Considering previous issues, the authorities have also identified 88 critical polling stations in Kollam.

AROs will be in charge of timely completion of work at distribution centres of voting material. While they have complete control and responsibility of the polling centres, strict instructions have been given to ensure privacy during polling.

Security will be strengthened across critical polling stations. All facilities will be arranged for booths at far-flung places. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.