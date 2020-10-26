Kerala

194 cases in Kottayam

As many as 194 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 189 persons including three health workers contracted the virus through local contact. The cases included 22 persons above the age of 60 and 25 children.

Among the local bodies, Kottayam reported 37 cases while Maravanthuruth, near Vaikom, came second with 13 cases. With 188 recoveries, Kottayam currently has 7,254 active cases.

