18 projects dedicated at Thrissur medical college

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja inaugurating various projects at Thrissur Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Wednesday dedicated 18 projects to the people completed at a cost of ₹65 crore at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital through a videoconference.

The linear accelerator installed in the radiotherapy wing for cancer patients was a long-awaited project, the Minister said. Another project that was inaugurated on Wednesday was a virology lab. IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) at an affordable price was another dream project. There would be an IVF lab, teenage clinic and menopause clinic at the Maternity Annexe, which was built at a cost of ₹1.43 crore.

