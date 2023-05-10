18 more Keralites from Manipur evacuated

May 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), evacuated as many as 18 Malayalee students from the strife-torn Manipur on Wednesday considering the volatile law and order situation in the north-eastern State.

The evacuees, including a three-month-old infant, who landed at Chennai airport on Tuesday night were taken to home by road by the agency on Wednesday.

The returnees included post-graduation students from Central Agricultural University, Manipur and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS). Around 20 more students evacuated would reach Chennai airport on Wednesday night who will be taken to their homes in Kerala by road. Already 10 students had been brought back home by the NoRKA-Roots on Monday.

Apart from NoRKA-Roots’ Thiruvananthapuram head office, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai NRK Development Offices have also been tasked with coordinating the rescue mission from Manipur. Information about Malayalees in Manipur can be reported at NoRKA-Roots Global Contact Center ( 18004253939 from India and +91-8802012345 (Missed Call Service) from abroad), said a statement from the agency.