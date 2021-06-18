Kerala

Reading Week Observance from today

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the district level Reading Week Observance at 3 p.m. on Saturday through video conferencing.

District Panchayat President Shamsad Marakkar will preside over the function. District Collector Adeela Abdulla will be the chief guest.

The 18-day programme, organised jointly by the Education Department, district administration, District Library Council, State Literacy Mission, and Kudumbashree Mission, will conclude on July 7.

Various literary programmes for students and the public will be held in connection with the programme, the organisers said in a release here.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2021 10:21:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/18-day-reading-week-observance-from-today/article34853126.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY