₹18 crore sanctioned for Kannur Medical College Hospital

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has said that ₹17.93 crore has been sanctioned for bettering the functioning of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram.
The Minister said that ₹10.75 crore was sanctioned for purchasing hospital machinery and equipment, and ₹7.17 crore for allied equipment. The allocation was made as part of upgrading the medical college to level of other institutions in the State, she said.
An innovative Cath lab was being set up at medical college for ₹5.5 crore. This was in addition to the two Cath labs already functioning there. About one lakh Cath lab procedures had been performed here so far, Ms. Shailaja said.
According to a survey conducted by the Cardiology Society of India, Kannur Medical College was the fourth in the India and the first in Kerala in the number of Cath lab procedures done. With the addition of one more Cath lab, it would be possible to perform more procedures.
The Minister said ₹3.97 crore had been allotted for ensuring medical oxygen, chemicals required for various departments, consumables, glassware, reagent, and X-ray CT films.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath