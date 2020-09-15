₹18 crore sanctioned for Kannur Medical College Hospital

Funds to be used for buying machinery, equipment; one more Cath lab being set up

Health Minister K.K. Shailaja has said that ₹17.93 crore has been sanctioned for bettering the functioning of the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram.

The Minister said that ₹10.75 crore was sanctioned for purchasing hospital machinery and equipment, and ₹7.17 crore for allied equipment. The allocation was made as part of upgrading the medical college to level of other institutions in the State, she said.

An innovative Cath lab was being set up at medical college for ₹5.5 crore. This was in addition to the two Cath labs already functioning there. About one lakh Cath lab procedures had been performed here so far, Ms. Shailaja said.

According to a survey conducted by the Cardiology Society of India, Kannur Medical College was the fourth in the India and the first in Kerala in the number of Cath lab procedures done. With the addition of one more Cath lab, it would be possible to perform more procedures.

The Minister said ₹3.97 crore had been allotted for ensuring medical oxygen, chemicals required for various departments, consumables, glassware, reagent, and X-ray CT films.