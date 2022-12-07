  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

18-acre housing project for fishers at Muttathara

The plot will house an apartment complex for rehabilitating sea-faring fishers vulnerable to tidal surges and coastal erosion

December 07, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet on Wednesday handed over a 17.43-acre plot at Muttathara for constructing an apartment complex for rehabilitating sea-faring fishers vulnerable to tidal surges and coastal erosion.

It also gave administrative sanctions for extending Kochi Metro Rail from Pettah to Thripunithara. The Cabinet granted ₹131 crore for acquiring land and beginning works.

The Cabinet has also handed over 14,318 acres of land in Kasaragod to the Forest department to compensate for the loss of forest land to the Kuthiran Tunnel project.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.