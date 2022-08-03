17 families shifted to relief camps in Kasaragod

As many as 17 families from flood-hit areas were relocated to relief camps in Vellarikund taluk in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

Vellarikund tehsildar P.V. Murali said a landslip is suspected in Chulli area of ​​Balal village. He added that no casualties had been reported so far.

The official said 17 families from Chulli C.V. Colony, which was hit by the flash floods, had been shifted to a relief camp at the Chulli Government LP School. Another 20 families will soon be shifted to the camp.

Sub Collector D.R. Meghashree visited the relief camp.

The tehsildar said the official machinery was prepared to deal with emergency situations in Vellarikund taluk, and in case of heavy rains, people living in Panathadi and Balal Palavayal villages would be relocated to safer areas.

Woman missing

A woman has gone missing after being swept away by currents at Kooramkundu in Bheemanadi village. Fire and rescue services personnel and the police are engaged in a search for the woman.