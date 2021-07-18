16,148 new cases in State

13,197 people recover, TPR at 10.76%

Kerala reported 16,148 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday when 1,50,108 samples were tested over 24 hours. The results also include those of the two-day augmented testing in the State on Thursday and Friday.

The test positivity rate, which has continued to remain steady at 10-11% for weeks, was 10.76% on Saturday. The State’s active case pool continues to rise, as it has been for the past two weeks and now has 1,24,779 patients, with 13,197 recoveries reported on the day.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 15,269, with the State adding 114 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

On Saturday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,079, taking the total number of patients being treated for moderate or severe COVID currently in hospitals to 24,812. Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients dipped on Saturday to 1,878, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 673. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 31,46,981 cases.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of new cases at 2,105, followed by Malappuram 2,033, Ernakulam 1,908, Thrissur 1,758, Kollam 1,304, Palakkad 1,140, Kannur 1,084, Thiruvananthapuram 1,025, Kottayam 890, Alappuzha 866, Kasaragod 731, Pathanamthitta 500, Wayanad 494, and Idukki 310.