15,876 new cases in State

Test positivity rate at 15.12 %

The intensity of COVID-19 transmission in the State seems to be coming down, as reflected in the declining trend in new cases and hospitalisations

Kerala logged 15,876 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, when 1,05,005 samples were tested in the past 24 hours

The test positivity rate was 15.12 % on the day.

The State’s active case pool has been steadily declining since the past few days and on Tuesday went below the two lakh mark for the first time after the case graph began rising in mid-July. On Tuesday, the number of patients in the active case pool dipped to 1,98,865, with the State reporting much more recoveries than new cases. The number of persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day was 25,654.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 22,779 with the State adding 129 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Tuesday

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has been fluctuating, yet without any significant changes. ICUs in public and private hospitals together in the State had 2,330 patients on Tuesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 992.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID has reduced to 1,823, while the total number of patients with moderate or severe COVID in various hospitals across the State has been declining steadily and on Tuesday was 28,877

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 44,06,365 cases.

All districts have reported less than 2,000 cases on Tuesday. Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 1,936 cases, Ernakulam 1,893, Thiruvananthapuram 1,627, Palakkad 1,591, Malappuram 1,523, Kollam 1,373, Alappuzha 1,118, Kozhikode 1,117, Kannur 1,099, Kottayam 1,043, Pathanamthitta 632, Idukki 367, Wayanad 296 and Kasaragod 261 cases.