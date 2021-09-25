1.5 lakh IT employees to benefit from welfare fund

Rights of workers, including job security and just wages, will be ensured: CM

The State government aims to increase hardware electronics production from the current annual rate of ₹2,500 crore to ₹10,000 crore, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He said here on Saturday that the government would promote more private IT parks with this aim in mind. Initiatives like the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategy Council, (K-DISC) and the Digital University were launched foreseeing the developments in these sectors. This will lead to creation of more jobs. He was speaking after inaugurating the welfare fund for employees in the IT and allied sectors.

Clear policy

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala had a clear labour policy. The government has the responsibility of ensuring the rights of workers, including job security and just wages, in various sectors. The IT sector employees also have to be provided special attention in the current economic scenario after the outbreak of COVID-19. The welfare fund being introduced now will ensure this for the one-and-a-half lakh employees in the sector.

Benefits

The new welfare fund will be under the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishment Workers Welfare Board. Pension, family pension, pregnancy and marriage-related benefits, medical aid, aid for the education of children, and aid for family in case of deaths are part of the welfare fund. As many as 1,15,452 employees and 2,682 entrepreneurs have registered under the scheme till now. Those who pay the contribution for 10 years continuously will get pension after they complete 60 years. Employees unable to work for more than two years due to health issues will also be eligible for pension. The beneficiaries will get a pension of ₹3,000.