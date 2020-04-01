14.5 lakh families get free rice

The distribution of free rice announced by the State government as part of the ₹20,000-crore special package turned out to be a big relief for 14.5 lakh families in Kerala on the launch day itself. Till 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 21,472 tonnes of rice was distributed across the State through 14,250 ration shops.

Though a large number of cardholders reached the shops early in the morning, there were arrangements in place to strictly follow the social distancing guidelines in view of the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Support of Anganwadi workers was sought in almost all shops to manage the crowd.

Till noontime, only Anthyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority ration cardholders were allowed to collect the rice based on card numbers. General and non-priority cardholders were allowed to enter the premises only in the afternoon.

Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothman’s office said the portability facility for beneficiaries to secure their entitled foodgrain under the National Food Security Act from any fair price shop was availed by 2.80 lakh families across the State. If needed, the existing deadline of April 20 to complete the distribution would be extended to April 30, officials said.

The Minister’s office said the distribution of additional free quota sanctioned by the Union government would begin through the ration shops on April 20. It would be available only for yellow and pink cardholders. Civil Supplies Department officials said the distribution expenses would be borne by the State government.

Complaints

Amidst the rush to collect the free ration, complaints related to faulty weighing of foodgrain by some ration shop owners were brought to the attention of the Civil Supplies Department.

Apart from the free ration, the distribution of special kits comprising 17 essential items, including sugar and various grains, will begin soon through Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation’s (Supplyco) super markets. Supplyco officials said the kit, each worth ₹1,000, would be prepared using the facilities at 56 Supplyco depots.