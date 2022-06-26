1,443 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat in district

₹46.33 crore was awarded through settlements

Lok adalat under way in district on Sunday

As many as 1,443 cases were disposed of at a national Lok Adalat held in district on Sunday.

Organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the adalat saw ₹46.33 crore awarded through settlements.

On complaints by nationalised and private banks, ₹7.61 crore was awarded, and 564 cases settled.

As many as 607 cases pending before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in the district alone were settled, and ₹21.85 crore awarded.

A total of 14,480 cases were settled at a special sitting for petty cases held in 20 magistrate courts in connection with the adalat, and an amount of ₹98.1 lakh charged as fine. The number of cases too was a record.

An executive petition related to acquisition of land by Trivandrum Development Authority at Chala that was under consideration of the subordinate court was disposed of at the adalat. The government agreed to pay the compensation along with interest amounting to ₹12 crore in six months.

Rafeeqa of Manacaud had been awarded compensation for the land acquired in Chala in 2005, but had not been paid anything till last year. So, she filed an executive petition for implementing the order passed by the court. This is the highest amount to be awarded in a single case at the national Lok Adalat here.

DLSA chairman and District Judge P.V. Balakrishnan, DLSA secretary and Sub-judge K. Vidyadharan, and taluk legal services authority chairman and First Additional District Judge K.K. Balakrishnan, led the adalats.