142 new cases in Kollam

The district reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 and 165 recoveries on Monday.
Among the patients are 130 contact cases, one NRI and five others who had travelled from Tamil Nadu and Srinagar.
Six health workers, all of them employees of government facilities, also contracted the virus through contact. The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of a 56-year-old Kottarakara resident, a 60-year-old Sasthamcotta resident and a 65-year-old Kareepra resident are due to COVID-19.
While the Kottarakara resident died on August 5, the others had passed away on August 23 and September 6 respectively.
Under observation
The district currently has 20,120 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 1,46,461.
While 811 people completed home quarantine on Monday, the Health Department has traced 28,341 primary and 6,250 secondary contacts of the positive cases. 0Currently 15 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (CFTCs) are functioning in Kollam and the total number of active cases on Sunday is 2, 326.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath