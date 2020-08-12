1,417 test positive, 1,426 recover in State

No let-up in Thiruvananthapuram district, five more deaths take toll to 120

Kerala reported 1,417 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. While the State’s case graph is still on the ascending scale, the recovery of 1,426 persons on the same day brought some relief as far as capacity management issues are concerned.

With community transmission being fairly well-established, 90 % of the new cases on Tuesday – 1,280 out of 1,417 cases – reported were locally acquired infections. Of these, no epidemiological link could be established in 105 cases. The number of health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday was 36.

The Health Department has added five more deaths – three in Thiruvananthapuram and one each in Ernakulam and Kannur – to the State’s COVID toll, taking the cumulative figure to 120.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 36,932. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State is 12,721. The total number of recoveries reported so far is 24,042.

Thiruvananthapuram with 297 cases and Malappuram with 242 cases topped the list of districts with maximum new cases. In Thiruvananthapuram, all except six cases are locally acquired infections.

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, briefing the media , said that with rains intensifying in all districts, the State was having to amp up preventive and control measures against dengue and leptospirosis infections also.

He said that COVID transmission was continuing in the coastal belt of Alappuzha in six clusters, at Athirampuzha and Ettumanoor clusters in Kottayam and Fort Kochi belt in Ernakulam. New clusters were forming in Thrissur. He said that the police would implement containments measures more strictly in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts.

The State has tested 21,625 samples in the last 24 hours. The number of hotspots in the State now is 523.