14 new COVID-19 cases in Malappuram

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Malappuram district on Monday. All the patients had been in quarantine after having returned from other States and countries.

Five of them had returned from Mumbai on different dates, while three had returned from Chennai. The others had arrived in Malappuram from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Jeddah, Moscow, Dubai, and Kuwait on different dates.

All of them were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Additional District Magistrate N.M. Meharali urged people with symptoms not to directly approach hospitals. “People with symptoms should contact the control cell at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253,” he said.

14 in Kasaragod

Fourteen more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Monday.

The patients include a three-year-old girl and 13 men. Two patients had returned from Qatar and 12 from Maharashtra, said District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas. With this, the total number of patients receiving treatment in the district has reached 96. The patients who returned from Maharashtra include a 38-year-old resident of Kasaragod municipality, two residents of Kumbala panchayat aged 44 and 45, a 36-year-old of Badiadukadu panchayat, a 39-year-old of Chemmanad panchayat, a 39-year-old of Cheruvathur panchayat, a 54-year-old of Mangalpadi panchayat, three Meenja panchayat residents aged 49, 46 and 56 and a 39-year-old resident of Paivalike panchayat. The COVID-19 patients who returned from Qatar include a 36-year-old resident of Madhur panchayat and a three-year-old child of a Kumbala native.

There are 3,766 people under observation in the district.

In Kozhikode

No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode on Monday. A patient from Thrissur undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here was cured of the infection.

According to a release, the district now has 33 patients. With four patients being transferred from the medical college hospital to the Lakshadweep Guest House, the first-line treatment centre there has 18 patients. The medical college hospital now has 11 patients from Kozhikode. Three persons are undergoing treatment at Kannur and one Air India staff is at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, Malappuram. Three persons from Kasaragod and one each from Kannur and Malappuram too are at the medical college hospital, Kozhikode, and a Thrissur native is at MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute here.

Six patients undergoing treatment in Kannur were shifted to a private hospital in the city. The number of patients under observation stands at 7,788.