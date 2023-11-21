14 DYFI workers booked for assault on Youth Congress activists in Kannur

November 21, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - KANNUR

The Pazhayangadi police have registered a case against 14 Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers for assaulting Youth Congress members who were waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers in Kannur, Kerala. The incident occurred after the Navakerala Sadas session in the Kalyasseri Assembly constituency at Madayipara on November 20, 2023.

The case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including attempted murder (Section 307 read with 149), along with Sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 323, and 324. According to the FIR, the attack involved the use of a helmet, a plant pot, and an iron rod, resulting in injuries to the Youth Congress workers.

The assault took place as the Chief Minister and the Ministers were en route to Taliparamba as part of the Navakerala Sadas. Following the departure of the Navakerala Sadas bus, DYFI activists reportedly attacked the Youth Congress members using helmets and plant pots. The melee was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media.

A television channel cameraman was also beaten up while filming the incident.

Subsequently, CPI(M) and DYFI activists staged a protest at the Pazhayangadi police station, alleging a lack of security by the police who, they said, failed to prevent the Youth Congress members from reaching the police station with black flags. A scuffle ensued between the activists and the police during the protest.

In the aftermath, Youth Congress leaders Sudisha Vellachal, Rahul, Mahita Mohanan, and Sai Sharan, who were seriously injured in the clash, were admitted to a private hospital at Taliparamba. Sudisha is said to be in critical condition and is in the ICU.

The police are yet to record statement from him.