1,387 new cases in capital

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 1,387 COVID-19 cases and 1,993 recoveries as the number of active cases continued to fall to reach 16,294 on Monday. The test positivity rate, however, remained significantly high at 15.3%.

As many as 44,836 people are currently undergoing quarantine in the district as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak. These included 2,029 people were ordered to self-isolate during the last 24 hours.

The pandemic has claimed 3,713 lives in the district thus far. Eight recent deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Monday.


