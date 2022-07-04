1.36 lakh applications for land conversion disposed of: Rajan

Remaining 68,118 to be cleared by November this year

Out of the 2.04 lakh applications for conversion of land received after the amendment of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act in 2018, a total of 1.36 lakh applications have been disposed of, Revenue Minister K. Rajan told the Assembly on Monday.

The government, which had deployed extra staff and vehicles for the purpose, expects to dispose of the remaining 68,118 applications by November this year.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued to all offices to ensure that swift and uniform action is taken across all applications. In Revenue Division Offices with more than 5,000 pending applications, a junior superintendent, four clerks and one data entry operator have been appointed. A total of 990 temporary posts have been created for this purpose at various levels, while 341 vehicles have been arranged. An amount of ₹5.9 crore has been sanctioned for purchasing computers and other accessories. A total of 119 special adalats have been held in various RDOs to clear the applications.

Digital resurvey

Mr. Rajan said that the government had taken steps to speed up the digital resurveying work, which was expected to be completed in four years. Various cutting edge technology, including Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS), Real Time Kinematic Rover (RTKRover) and Robotic Electronic Total Station (R- ETS) will be used for the purpose.

Out of the 28 COR stations required, 14 stations have already been set up with the cooperation of Survey of India. The work on the remaining stations is progressing. Tender proceedings are progressing for the purchase of RTK Rover and R-ETS.

After the completion of the topographical survey, 'Ente Bhoomi', a digital database of all land assets in the State will become a reality, making identification of suitable land for industrial and other purposes easier, according to the Minister.