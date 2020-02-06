125th Maramon meet to begin on Sunday

The 125th Maramon Convention will be held on its traditional venue of the riverbed of Pampa at Maramon, near Kozhencherry, from February 9 to 16, said Fr. George Abraham Kottanad, general secretary of Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA), the missionary wing of the Mar Thoma Church that organises the annual event.

Fr. Kottanad said it was the ecumenical spirit and the reformation ardour of the 19th century that initiated the Maramon Convention in 1895.

Biblical discourses

The spiritual retreat is a week of prayer, meditation, singing, sharing and hearing Biblical discourses by prominent speakers.

Joseph Mar Thoma, Metropolitan of Mar Thoma Church, will inaugurate the annual event at a function to be presided by MTEA president Euyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa at 2.30 p.m. on February 9. Fr. Kottanad said various government departments, including Kerala Water Authority, Kerala State Electricity Board, Water Resources Department, Public Works Department, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Health department and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, had made arrangements to facilitate the smooth conduct of the meet.

KSRTC would operate special services to Maramon from its depots in the district during the convention period. Construction of a large pandal (thatched shed) as well as footpaths leading to the convention venue is fast progressing on the riverbed.

Main speakers

Archbishop Keimari Godsworthy from Australia, Bishop Dino Gabriel from South Africa, Rev. Monodeep Daniel from Delhi, and Rev. John Samuel from Chennai, all renowned evangelists, will be the main speakers at this year’s convention.

The religious meet will have three sessions starting from 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. from February 10 to 15. Bible classes will be held separately for men and women at the venue between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. from February 10 to 15.

Ecumenical meet

An ecumenical meet will be held at 10 a.m. on February 12 and the meet against social evils, at 2 p.m.

The 101-member choir of the Department of Sacred Music and Communication (DSMC) attached to the Church will present music sessions on all the eight days. Bishops (Episcopa) of Mar Thoma Church will address different sessions of the convention. The Metropolitan will deliver the valedictory message on February 16.