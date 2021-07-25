1,222 new cases in capital, 1,012 recover

Test positivity rate at 8.8%

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 1,222 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the active cases’ count increased to 11,078.

As many as 1,012 people also recovered from the illness during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate marginally rose to 8.8%

A total of 1,167 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection among the rest is unknown. One health worker also tested positive. There are 31,179 people who are undergoing quarantine in the district for COVID-19 symptoms.

While five more deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on the day, the death toll in the district rose to 3,177.

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police cracked down on violations of the weekend lockdown on Sunday.

A trader was arrested after being found to have let in his staff and customers to his textile shop in Vattappara. The accused, Mukhtan, allegedly permitted entry into his premises through the rear entry to evade police detection. Following a tip-off by the Special Branch, the Vattappara police rushed to the scene and cleared the premises before taking the owner into custody.

Legal action was also initiated against the office-bearers of two churches that purportedly permitted large gatherings for the Holy Mass in violation of the COVID-19 protocol. The Maranalloor police registered cases against the secretaries of the CSI Churches in Eruthavoor and Moolakkonam.

As many as 609 people were booked under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police limits for violating the lockdown norms on Sunday.

While 322 people were arrested under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, 581 vehicles were seized. The police also fined 5,182 people for various violations. Fourteen people were charged for violating quarantine.