12 counting centres in Pathanamthitta

Elaborate security measures in place

The counting of votes polled in elections to various local bodies in Pathanamthitta will be held at 12 centres across the district on Thursday.

According to District Collector P.B. Noohu, extensive arrangements have been put in place at the eight counting centres in the eight blocks and the four centres in the four municipalities. The counting will begin at 8 a.m. with the counting of postal and special postal votes.

The counting of postal ballots in the district panchayat will take place at the Collectorate.

The final results of the district panchayat will be declared by the District Collector.

The final results of the respective wards will be announced by the respective Returning Officers.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the counting process. As part of it, Deputy Police Superintendents and Circle Inspectors have been tasked for coordinating the security at the municipal and block levels respectively. The services of the Bomb Detection Squad and the Dog Squad have been ensured.

A striking force of 72 police officers under the direct control of the District Police Chief and 11 striking forces under each sub-division have been deployed to deal with any situation.

3,698 candidates

As many as 3,698 candidates are in the fray for the three-tier local body election in Pathanamthitta, the polling for which was held on December 8. As per estimates by the State Election Commission, the district recorded an overall polling percentage of 69.72 as against 72.8 in 2015.