11th Pay Commission constituted

The State Cabinet which met here on Thursday decided to constitute the 11th Pay Commission to revise the salary of State government employees and teachers.

Retired IAS officer K. Mohandas will chair the commission with M.K. Sukumaran Nair, Honorary Director, Centre for Budgetary Studies, Cusat, and lawyer Asok Mamen Cherian as members. The panel will have to submit its report in six months. The 10th pay commission had completed its tenure on June 30 this year.

Student unions

The meeting ratified a draft Bill aimed at legalising student unions in educational institutions and protecting students’ interests and rights.

The legislation will bring all higher education institutions including deemed to be universities and the Central University under its ambit. The Bill also envisages an authority to redress the grievances of students and parents. The meeting also approved a proposal mooted by the Police Department to hire a helicopter for anti Maoist operations, aerial survey, VIP protection , coastal patrolling and rescue operations.

The Delimitation Commission for local bodies would be constituted with State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran as chairman, ahead of the local body elections in October 2020.