Kerala

1,173 COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

The district registered more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, as 1,173 people, including 14 health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

While 25 persons who came from other States and abroad were among the infected, 277 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 46,244 cases. Of them, 32,479 have recovered.

As many as 12,404 persons are undergoing treatment and 32,995 persons are under observation.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district has been going up and it has been 24.66% over the last seven days.

