Kerala reports 11,586 new COVID-19 cases

14,912 persons recover; TPR at 10.59%

Kerala registered 11,586 new cases on Monday, when testing dipped substantially over the weekend, with 1,09,382 samples being tested over 24 hours. The test positivity rate registered on the day was 10.59%.

The State’s active case pool showed a dip on Monday, in comparison to the previous day’s figures and had 1,36,814 patients. The number of recoveries reported on the day was 14,912.

135 deaths

COVID-19 deaths are rising again and the official cumulative case fatality now stands at 16,170, with the State adding 135 recent deaths to the official list on Monday.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 2,219 on Monday. Hospitalisation of those with moderate or severe COVID-19 has remained more or less steady around 25,000 since weeks. On Monday, the figure was 26,113.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients remained unchanged at 1,918, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also remained stable at 732. The cumulative case burden of the State stands at 32,83,116 cases.

In districts

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,779 cases, Thrissur, 1,498, Kozhikode 1,264, Ernakulam 1,153, Palakkad 1,032, Kollam 886, Kasaragod 762, Thiruvananthapuram 727, Alappuzha 645, Kannur 609, Kottayam 540, Pathanamthitta 240, Idukki 230 and Wayanad 221 cases.