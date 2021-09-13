1,118 new cases, nine deaths in Alappuzha

1,027 persons test positive in Kottayam

Alappuzha district logged 1,118 COVID-19 cases on Monday. It recorded nine COVID-19 deaths.

The test positivity rate for the day was recorded at 18.28%.

The fresh cases include 1,093 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of 20 others remains unknown. Five health staff also tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, 1,747 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 12,217.

Health Minister Veena George who chaired a meeting at the district collectorate on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 1,027 persons testing positive for the disease on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 1,009 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 19.17%. With 141 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Koruthodu panchayat, which recorded 46 cases.

As many as 2,234 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 8,296.

Meanwhile, 50,045 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 381 persons tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 15%.

With 28 cases, Pandalam-Thekkekkara reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kottangal, which reported 20 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed nine more lives in the district.

With 1,286 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 9,499.

(With inputs from Kottayam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)