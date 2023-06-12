HamberMenu
11-year-old differently abled boy dies in stray dog attack

The resident of Kettinakam was found grievously injured around 300 metres from his house

June 12, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Kannur

PTI
Representational image of street dogs

Representational image of street dogs | Photo Credit: MEETA AHLAWAT

A differently abled 11-year-old boy, who was attacked by a group of stray dogs Sunday evening at Muzhappilangad near here, died at a hospital, police said.

Nihal, a resident of Kettinakam, was found grievously injured around 300 metres away from his house and was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, they said.

"The boy with autism was missing from around 5 pm and a search party, comprising relatives, locals and the police, was looking for him in the locality. We found him around 8.30 pm near his house in a grievously injured manner and took him to the hospital," police said.

Top News Today

