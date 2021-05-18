11-year-old develops quizzing app

Avid quizzer Gautham V. Nair launches app for children and adults to spend their time

Beating boredom when cooped up at home for months is not easy. But 11-year-old Gautham V. Nair was keen on some intellectual stimulation too. An avid quizzer, he decided to launch a quizzing app so that children and adults alike could while away time and still learn something new.

Quiz Gate, his brainchild, was launched on May 12 by Team Quiz Gate, a quizzing club, and has 300-odd responses now.

Says Gautham, “Even children involved in quizzing would call me asking if I wanted to play ludo. So I thought why not a game that will enhance our knowledge, and decided to launch an app.”

A Class VI student of Devagiri CMI Public School, Kozhikode, he also hopes to attract other children to quizzing virtually, through the app.

Son of Devi K., a former polytechnic teacher, and Vineesh N.K. who works in the medical field, Gautham has been quizzing since he was six years old. He attended a quiz the first time at his mother’s insistence, but a year later was a regular at quizzing events, including those conducted by quizzing coach Snehaj Srinivas who is also Gautham’s mentor.

Once the idea of an app came about, Gautham, who has attended an app development course, took care of the programme and design aspects, while another quizzer Mridul M. Mahesh advised him on the topics and questions. Gautham is also supported by Team Quiz Gate member and engineering student Jithin Babu.

Gautham, who had earlier developed a news aggregator app, hopes that many more children will download his app from the Google Play Store and make quizzing their passion just like it is for him.