11 more test positive, all imported cases

Kerala reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all of which are imported cases of infection.

Seven of these are expatriates who came home recently and the remaining, Non-Resident Keralites from Chennai and Maharashtra.

Thrissur accounted for four cases, Kozhikode three, and Malappuram and Palakkad two cases each.

Four test negative

Four COVID-19 patients who tested negative were also declared as having recovered from the disease.

Of the 587 cases reported by Kerala so far, only 87 are remaining in treatment in various hospitals, while 497 have recovered from the disease.

So far, 55,045 people had reached the State from abroad and other parts of the country, by flights, road, rail, and through sea port.

The State currently has 56,981 people in its surveillance, of whom, 56,362 are in home quarantine while 619 are isolated in hospitals.

Till date the State has tested samples from 43,669 persons, of which 41,814 returned a negative result.