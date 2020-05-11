Kerala

11- month-old tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

His grandfather was infected earlier

A 11-month-old boy from Panavally of the Thirunelly grama panchayat tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 11.

The boy was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Mananthavady, R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, told The Hindu. The child had been under observation after his parents brought him to the hospital with symptoms of the disease two days ago, she said. His family members too have been placed in quarantine, though the parents tested negative for the disease.

The child had secondary contact with his grandfather, a truck driver, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his recent visit to Chennai, Dr. Renuka said.

Of the 11 cases reported in the district so far, three were discharged. As many as 1,855 persons are under observation.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 9:58:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/11-month-old-tests-positive-for-sars-cov-2/article31560297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY