11- month-old tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

A 11-month-old boy from Panavally of the Thirunelly grama panchayat tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 11.
The boy was admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Mananthavady, R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, told The Hindu. The child had been under observation after his parents brought him to the hospital with symptoms of the disease two days ago, she said. His family members too have been placed in quarantine, though the parents tested negative for the disease.
The child had secondary contact with his grandfather, a truck driver, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his recent visit to Chennai, Dr. Renuka said.
Of the 11 cases reported in the district so far, three were discharged. As many as 1,855 persons are under observation.
