108 midshipmen at INA awarded B.Tech degree

Ceremony marks the culmination of a rigorous four-year academic regimen

As many as 108 midshipmen of 102 Indian Naval Academy (INA) Course were awarded B.Tech degree at the convocation ceremony held at INA here on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was the chief guest, and she awarded the degrees.

The ceremony marked the culmination of a rigorous four-year academic regimen, wherein the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) accredited B.Tech degree is run simultaneously with Navy-specific military subjects, and a strenuous outdoor and physical training curriculum.

The graduating midshipmen acquired their degree in one of the three streams, including Applied Electronics and Communication Engineering (AEC), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), or Mechanical Engineering (ME), under the aegis of JNU.

Vice Admiral Puneet K. Bahl, Commandant, INA; Rear Admiral K.S. Noor, Principal, INA; Rear Admiral Ajay D. Theophilus, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor, INA, and officers attended the ceremony.

Ms. Pandit congratulated the graduating midshipmen, their parents, as well as their instructors and staff. She administered the convocation oath and awarded trophies to meritorious midshipmen.

The Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy for the midshipman adjudged best in the AEC stream was awarded to Ashish Sharma, in ECE to Shivakumar Balasubramanian, and in ME to Mohit Kataria.