107 wanted persons arrested in combing operation

Operation aimed at maintaining law and order during Onam season

Operation aimed at maintaining law and order during Onam season

More than a 100 wanted persons were arrested by the police in a massive combing operation carried out in the rural areas of the district on Saturday.

The police arrested, in all, 107 persons who had been absconding after committing various crimes in the Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits. The list included 94 wanted persons for whom courts had issued warrants and 13 absconding felons. The individuals were arrested in early morning raids conducted under the supervision of Rural SP Shilpa Devaiah.

The raids were carried out by five sub-division officers and 38 Station House Officers in Thiruvananthapuram Rural as part of maintaining law and order during the Onam festival season. The police action will continue in the days ahead, a statement issued by the Rural SP said. Vigil will be stepped up in tourist centres, markets, and bus stands, according to the statement.