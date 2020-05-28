10 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kasaragod

Ten more persons were confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Wednesday.

According to A.V. Ramdas, District Medical Officer, eight of the infected persons had returned from Mumbai, while two had come from abroad.

Five persons hailing from Varkady, Meenja, Manjeswaram, Mangalpadi, and Chemmanadu who arrived in Kasaragod from Mumbai on May 17 and three natives of Kasaragod who arrived from Mumbai on May 23 tested positive for the disease.

Meanwhile, two recovered and were discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

With the new cases on Wednesday, the number of persons undergoing treatment for the disease in the district has gone up to 49, while 3,369 persons are in quarantine. They include 2,797 under home observation and 572 at hospitals.

One case in Kannur

In Kannur, one person was tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

District Collector T.V. Subhash said a 45-year-old man from Kottayam (Malabar) and returned from Mumbai on May 23, had been confirmed with the disease.

His body fluid samples were collected at the Anjarakandi COVID-19 treatment centre on May 25. With this, the total number of infected people in the district stands at 197. Of them, 119 have recovered.

The district now has 11,676 people under surveillance. Among them, 47 are at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, 69 at the COVID treatment centre at Anjarakandy, 26 at the Thalassery General Hospital, 19 at the Kannur District Hospital, and 11,515 under home observation.