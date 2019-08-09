10 dead, several missing as Kerala fears repeat of 2018

Troubling memories of 2018 floods returned to haunt Kerala on Thursday as heavy rainfall lashed central and northern districts, claiming 10 lives, triggering landslips and inundating large swathes of low-lying regions.

At the time of filing this report, 30 estate workers were feared missing in a massive landslip at Puthumala, near Meppadi in Wayanad.

The government activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and called in the armed forces and 13 additional units of the NDRF to tackle the contingency.

NDRF teams

NDRF teams have been deployed in Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Kannur-based Defence Security Corps has been rushed to the affected districts. The government has also sought the help of the Indian Air Force. State police units and fire and rescue services have been pressed into service in all the affected districts.

A red alert has been issued for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Friday. Ministers have been asked to lead the rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

The State government opened 139 relief camps on Thursday. Approximately 9,000 people were shifted to these camps by 5 p.m.

Shutters of five of the dams maintained by the Water Resources Department — Kuttiadi, Malankara, Karappuzha, Mangalam and Kanjirappuzha — were opened due to raising water levels. The water levels in the dams are being constantly monitored, Mr. Vijayan said.