Coronavirus | Kerala test positivity rate remains over 11%

State adds 24 deaths to its toll; A.P. positivity stays under 3%; Telangana officials call for more testing

Kerala tested 48,798 samples and reported 5,440 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Public health experts were worried about the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage, when people from other States would also congregate, possibly causing the case graph to rise again.

The test positivity rate was steady, touching 11.1% on Sunday.

The addition of 24 deaths to the official list took the cumulative COVID-19 toll to 1,692. Thrissur accounted for nine deaths, Kannur four, Malappuram and Alappuzha three each, Thiruvananthapuram two, while Wayanad, Ernakulam and Kollam reported one death each.

Ernakulam reported 644 cases, Thrissur 641, Kozhikode 575, Malappuram 540, Kollam 488, Alappuzha 479, Thiruvananthapuram 421, Kottayam 406, Kannur 344, Palakkad 306, Idukki 179, Kasaragod 159, Pathanamthitta 153 and Wayanad 105 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,237 new infections on Sunday. During the review period, 12 deaths were reported. The overall positivity rate of 86.56 lakh samples tested so far came down to 9.74% and that of 76,663 samples tested in a day was 2.92%.

The positivity rate of the 10.86 lakh samples tested over 14 days was 3.30%.

Krishna district witnessed three deaths, and Chittoor and Visakhapatnam two deaths each. East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Srikakulam and West Godavari reported one death each.

The district-wise new infections were: West Godavari (379), Guntur (364), Chittoor (329), Krishna (277), East Godavari (188), Srikakulam (117), Anantapur (109), Visakhapatnam (108), Nellore (88), Vizianagaram (87), Kadapa (84), Prakasam (83) and Kurnool (24).

COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 2.5 lakh on Saturday with 1,440 more people testing positive. Health department officials cautioned that a Dasara surge was possible.

At a meeting of Health, Panchayat Raj and Women and Child Welfare departments on October 27, officials called for more testing.

Of 42,673 people tested on Saturday, 1,440 were found to be positive, including 278 from Greater Hyderabad.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Hyderabad bureaus)