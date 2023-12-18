GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Governor ‘unfit for post’, says CPI(M) Polit Bureau

The Left Democratic Front led State government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan are caught in a power tussle over appointments in senates of Kerala and Calicut universities.

December 18, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had ‘overstepped’ all boundaries with his constant political attacks on the elected State government and his ‘grossly erratic behaviour’, says the CPI(M) Polit Bureau.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had ‘overstepped’ all boundaries with his constant political attacks on the elected State government and his ‘grossly erratic behaviour’, says the CPI(M) Polit Bureau. | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had “overstepped” all boundaries with his constant political attacks on the elected State government and his “grossly erratic behaviour”, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here, calling him “unworthy of continuing in the post.” 

The statement, is a direct response to Mr. Khan’s allegation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave orders to put up black banners against him inside the campus of the Calicut University. The Governor was in Kozhikode on Sunday to attend a wedding when the members of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), a student wing of CPI(M), allegedly put up banners that read “Sanghi Chancellor, go back”, outside the university guest house where he was staying. 

The Raj Bhavan put out a statement, saying that the Governor felt that the black banners could not have come up without the “direction of the Chief Minister” and that “this clearly is the beginning of the collapse of the constitutional machinery in the State.” 

Many believe that he was building ground to impose President’s Rule here. Such threats, the Polit Bureau said, would be “rejected outright by the people of the State.” 

The Governor has been facing protests over his choices for the nominated seats in the senates of Kerala and Calicut Universities. The Left parties have alleged that he is “misusing” his position as Chancellor of these universities and appointing RSS nominees to the seat. “While the students have the democratic right to protest peacefully, the Governor has sought to blame the Chief Minister for these protests and made insulting references to him,” the Polit Bureau statement contended. This was not way for a person holding the Constitutional post of Governor to behave. “He has proved himself unworthy of continuing in that post,” it said. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.