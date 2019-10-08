Kejriwal’s Denmark visit stalled; AAP cries foul

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked the Centre for its decision to withhold sanction to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen.

The External Affairs Ministry did not give clearance to the Delhi Chief Minister, who was part of an eight-member delegation scheduled to fly to Denmark on Tuesday afternoon to attend the summit to be held from October 9 to 12.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, “This was no personal visit, he [Kejriwal] was not going for sightseeing. He was going to talk among Mayors of 100 cities of Asia, how pollution was reduced by 25% in Delhi... But you cancelled a Chief Minister’s visit. You have made a joke out of the whole system.”

“We had applied [for permission] about 38 days before for the visit, but no permission was given,” Mr. Singh said.