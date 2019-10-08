Kejriwal’s Denmark visit stalled; AAP cries foul

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked the Centre for its decision to withhold sanction to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the C40 Cities Climate Summit in Copenhagen.
The External Affairs Ministry did not give clearance to the Delhi Chief Minister, who was part of an eight-member delegation scheduled to fly to Denmark on Tuesday afternoon to attend the summit to be held from October 9 to 12.
AAP’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, “This was no personal visit, he [Kejriwal] was not going for sightseeing. He was going to talk among Mayors of 100 cities of Asia, how pollution was reduced by 25% in Delhi... But you cancelled a Chief Minister’s visit. You have made a joke out of the whole system.”
“We had applied [for permission] about 38 days before for the visit, but no permission was given,” Mr. Singh said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.