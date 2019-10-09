Kashmir colleges open after 66 days, students stay away

The J&K government on Wednesday reopened colleges and varsities across the Valley after 66 days of closure following withdrawal of special status to J&K. However, classrooms wore a deserted look on most campuses. The government has asked the colleges to provide study material for uncovered syllabus.

Sri Pratap College, a prominent government-run institution in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, opened to a healthy attendance of teachers. However, no student turned up on day one. Most departments had notices as old as July displayed.

Shahid-ul-Rehman, a Bachelors of Science student, had travelled for about 100 km from Kupwara district to reach the college. “I had left my books with a friend on the campus prior to August 5. I have come to pick them up. I am surprised none among the 300 students of my batch has come to attend the classes,” Mr. Rehman said.

He said the third semester examinations scheduled for July were yet to happen. “We are told by the college authorities that examination of third and fourth semesters will be combined. We have been instructed to prepare for the fourth semester at home. How will a science student prepare for his examinations without attending his laboratory classes?” he asked.

Another student visited the college for his scholarship test before the college committee. “There is no indication when will the test happen. It’s a strange situation for students. This year, the students may pass the examination but how will students acquire knowledge,” he said.

Students trickled back to the campus of the Maulana Azad Women’s College in Srinagar. “I have come to find out whether the examination will happen this year or not,” Nazia Jan, a student, said.

Amar Singh College, another prominent government-run institution, with about 5,000 students registered, had only a few dozen visiting it on Wednesday. “We are hopeful to resume normal academic calendar soon,” said a lecturer.

Khursheed Ganai, advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, said the examinations would be conducted before the onset of winter. “The college principals will provide study material for uncovered portion of syllabus by October 15 so that they can prepare for the examination,” Mr. Ganai said during a review meeting.

The authorities are planning to conduct college-level examinations from the last week of October. “The practicals for science streams should be prioritised by the colleges,” Mr. Ganai said.

Meanwhile, public transport continued to remain off the roads in the Valley. Most markets opened for couple of hours early in the morning, but remained shut for the whole day as a mark of protest against the decision to revoke J&K’s special status. However, there was a significant spike in private vehicles on the roads. The flea market at Lal Chowk also witnessed normal business.