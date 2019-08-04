Kashmir can become a regional crisis: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that the situation in Kashmir could erupt into a regional conflict, and urged for third-party intervention to stabilise the situation.

The comment came as India continued to boost military might in the State and ordered tourists and pilgrims to leave the State.

“President Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir. This is the time to do so as situation deteriorates there and along the LOC with new aggressive actions being taken by Indian occupation forces. This has the potential to blow up into a regional crisis,” said Mr. Khan on social media.

Mr. Khan claimed that the Indian forces used cluster bombs on civilian population across the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistani leader called upon the international community and the United Nations to take note of the situation in Kashmir.

Prime Minister Khan, who visited the US last week, held a meeting with President Donald Trump where the US leader said that he was willing to mediate.

In his messages on Kashmir, Mr. Khan said that it was time to resolve the Kashmir issue through a “peaceful and just settlement”.

The PM’s comments come even as reports suggest that the administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the Pakistani side has asked the civilian population of the State to get armed.