National

Kartarpur corridor will ‘enormously improve’ ties: Manmohan Singh

more-in

The opening of the Kartarpur corridor will “enormously improve” relations between India and Pakistan, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Saturday after he arrived here as part of the first batch of the Indian pilgrims through the cross-border pathway.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan formally inaugurated the historic corridor to facilitate the visa-free entry of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

Speaking to Pakistani reporters, the former prime minister termed the opening of the corridor as a “big moment”.

“India and Pakistan relations will improve enormously as a result of this beginning,” he said.

The 87-year-old two-time prime minister and his wife paid obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Chief Minister Amarinder said the Sikh community has been waiting for a free passage for 70 years, and maintained that it is a good beginning, The Nation newspaper reported.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee members and all the 117 MLAs and MPs from Punjab including ministers are also part of the first ‘jatha’

Speaking on the occasion, cricketer-politician Navjot Sidhu told Mr Khan, “You have won hearts.”

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
India-Pakistan
religion and belief
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 10:13:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kartarpur-corridor-will-enormously-improve-ties-manmohan-singh/article29932793.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY