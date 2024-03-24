Yuva Shakti rally marks the launch of election campaign of the Hebbalkars in Belagavi

March 24, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar organised a Yuva Shakti rally in Belagavi on Sunday giving a start to his Lok Sabha poll campaign.

His mother and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar uncle and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, their supporters and party workers wore saffron shawls. The participants also held saffron flags or had them tied to their motorbikes. They raised slogans in favour of the party and the candidate.

Responding to a question about the BJP’s Rama Japa Abhiyan to counter the Congress campaign, Ms. Hebbalkar said that she will not worry about what they are up to. “I am a devotee of Lord Rama. We will not abandon our culture and heritage, just because someone else is claiming it as their own,” she said.

However, she said that her emphasis in the campaign for her son and the Congress will be on development and welfare.

The Hebbalkar family members began their campaign by offering prayers at the Ganesha temple in Hindalga. They also garlanded statues of B.R. Ambedkar, Kittur Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna, Basavanna, Shivaji and Sambhaji statues in various parts of the city.

Mrinal Hebbalkar said that he believes in inclusive politics. “For us, every voter is crucial. We take everyone into confidence and move forward. We are all confident that we will win this election by a huge margin. I have the blessings and guidance of all leaders of the district, including my mother and uncle. I have been active in social and political fields for the last 10 years. This is my chance to better engage with the voters, especially the youth,” the 31-year-old Congress nominee said.

He also said that he will try to see that his campaign remains positive. “I will try to speak only about the positive things done by my party and omit the negative things and reduce talking about the opposition. I am confident that we have a better chance this time,” he said.

The Minister said that the Congress is not concerned about who the opposition candidates are or what they are doing. “We will do our work. We will focus on the various development and welfare programmes that we have introduced and the Congress guarantees. We will, of course, take everyone into confidence,” she said.

She said that Minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi will participate in her son’s campaign in Belagavi and she will campaign for his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi. “We will work in coordination. We are hoping to win all three seats in the neighbourood, Belagavi, Chikkodi and Uttara Kannada,” she said.

She said that she recognised that some party leaders or workers may be upset over the selection of some candidates. “Some may be upset. That is natural in an electoral democracy. But we will take everyone along with us,” she said.

She said that her campaign will have focus on youth. “Today’s India is young. That is why we have given more tickets to youth and women. We will work with a positive strategy,” Ms. Hebbalkar said and added, “We will not bother about other people’s strategies and tricks.”

“We do not take any election lightly. But the cooperation of all will naturally reduce pressure. We will have a coordinated campaign in all Assembly constituencies. We will make the voter realise that the Congress is working with social concern and commitment,” she said.

And, the party has chosen a Lingayat candidate in Belagavi, a Walmiki Bedar in Chikkodi and a Maratha in Uttara Kannada, she added.

She criticised the Union government for delay in releasing funds to tackle drought, floods or relief during COVID-19 to the State. “Despite our various appeals, they did not help us. That is why the State government has approached the Supreme Court,” she said in reply to a question.

“We do not practice caste discrimination or regional discrimination. We are spreading the word that everyone has benefited from the guarantee schemes in the State,” she said.

Mr. Hattiholi said that the Congress has given ticket to youth and women on priority, that showed the party’s commitment to their empowerment. The Chief Minister has said that a survey conducted by the party indicated that over 75% of families supported the party’s programmes and schemes. “We are confident that they will support us in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He said that the confusion in the BJP will benefit the Congress. Their own leaders are speaking against the leaders and the party. “We will face elections based on our achievements,” he said. He said that he will also campaign for party nominees in Chikkodi and Uttara Kannada constituencies.

Dalit leader Mallesh Chougale, several party leaders of the district, including Yuvaraja Kadam, Suresh Itagi and Adivesha Itagi, were present.