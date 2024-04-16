YouTuber booked for trespass at KIA

April 16, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kempegowda International Airport police on Monday booked a YouTuber for trespassing into restricted area to shoot a video to claim that he stayed in the airport for 24 hours hoodwinking security checks.

Based on a complaint by Murali Lal Meenam, in charge of airport security, the police have registered a case against Vikas Gowda, 23, charging him for public nuisance and trespass. Mr. Meena in his complaint said that Vikas checked in on April 7 to board a domestic flight to Chennai. After completing security checks, he ventured into other areas and recorded the video claiming that he stayed in the airport for 24 hours. This is not only a false claim but also casts aspersions on the security personnel and system, Mr. Meena said in the complaint.

The incident came to light when few airport staff came across the video uploaded on social media platforms and alerted the security personnel.